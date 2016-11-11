JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (November 11-18)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (November 11-18).

Friday, November 11

ALICE ZAWAZKI TRIO: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Highly individual and engaging violinist/singer/songwriter who creates a whole world of her own with her inventive music, with Phil Peskett (piano) and Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass).

Sunday, November 13

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, November 14

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, November 15

NIGEL PRICE TRIO: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, 7.30pm, £12. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) The relentlessly touring and swinging guitarist is joined by Clark Tracey (drums) and top Dutch organist Carlo De Wijs (Hammond B3) in a selection of irresistible blues, soul and bop-grooves. With an opening set from a local young jazz ensemble.

Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday 27th

CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL: 12-day, multi-venue, multi-genre festival featuring Phronesis, Laura Mvula, Soweto Kinch and many others. Details: www.cambridgejazzfestival.org.uk

Thursday, November 17

EMBRACEABLE ELLA: (The Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The newly-formed Diss Jazz Club continues with singer Joanna Eden leading a quartet in a loving salute to Ella Fitzgerald.

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, November 18

GILAD ATZMON: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) A charismatic, larger-than-life powerhouse, a thrilling musical maverick and a virtuoso instrumentalist on alto, tenor and soprano saxes, Atzmon provides one of the most exciting evenings of jazz in the UK. With Chris Ingham (piano), Rev. Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

PAUL BAXTER: SEVEN PIECES OF SILVER: (Stoke By Nayland Hotel, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.co.uk) A celebration of the great hard-bop composer Horace Silver by the Alan Barnes-endorsed septet led by bassist Baxter and featuring Andrzei Baranek (piano), James Lancaster (trumpet), Matt Ball (trombone), John Mckillup (tenor sax), Stuart Macdonald (alto/baritone sax) and Paul Smith (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, November 20

TINA MAY: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co,uk) The reliably exotic, musical and resourceful Ms May with a selection of standards and chanson. Part of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime series.

Saturday, November 26

THE JAZZ OF DUDLEY MOORE: (St Edmunds Hall, Southwold, 8pm, £14.50. Details: 01502 722572) The Chris Ingham Quartet play the great comic actor’s jazz compositions from the 1960s.