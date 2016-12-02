JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (December 2-9)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (December 2-9)

Friday, December 2

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Film themes and songs given a jazzy twist by this popular quintet fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring John Wilson Orchestra woodwind star Mark Crooks.

Saturday, December 3

VOCAL JAZZ WORKSHOP: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, 10.30am-5.30pm, £45. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Experienced jazz singer, choir leader and educator Andi Hopgood returns to the Maddermarket for a day-long session aimed at aspiring jazz voocalists.

Sunday, December 4

ESTELLE KOKOT: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Singular South African-born jazz singer/songwriter combines a daring sense of musical fun with an affecting originality. Tonight featuring the music of Chico Freeman with the Roger Odell Trio, plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

NIGEL PRICE: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Sizzling soul-jazz guitarist with standards and hard-bop classics, with Chris Ingham (piano), Rob Palmer (bass) and George Double (drums).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, December 5

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, £5/free for performers. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) All instrumentalists and singers welcome for this relaxed evening of impromptu jazz with the Simon Brown Trio.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, December 8

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, December 9

SARAH GILLESPIE QUARTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Characterful singer/songwriter fusing jazz, folk and blues with hints of Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Her A-list band features Kit Downes (piano/organ), James Maddren (drums), Ben Bastin (bass)

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, December 11

ALAN BARNES OCTET: A CHRISTMAS CAROL SUITE: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £15. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) Master jazzman and raconteur Barnes narrates the Dickens classic, with musical scenes and characters played by an all-star eight-piece band featuring Bruce Adams (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), Robert Fowler (saxophone), Karen Sharp (saxophone), David Newton (piano), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Clark Tracey (drums).

Friday, December 16

REBOP PLAYS MILES DAVIS: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £14. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Mighty repertory sextet trace the legendary trumpeter’s musical journey from the virtuosic frenzy of bebop to the mysterious, calming modality of Kind Of Blue.