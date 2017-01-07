Here’s the story of Tundra...

Tundra, a three-piece grunge punk band from Sudbury, are gearing up for an explosive 2017.

Having met when forming a cover band at school, they feature Caitlin Pegley on vocals and guitar, Elliot Booth on bass and vocals, and Elliot Rodger-Brown on drums.

Having first appeared on the Bury music scene mid-2016, they’ve quickly established their own sound. Their influences are cited from such bands as the Australian-based Dune Rats, thanks to their simplistic, upbeat sound. The band say they like to tell a story with each song that everyday people can relate to.

Their live shows have rapidly developed, giving energetic performances in some of Bury’s most popular venues. They appeared alongside three other local bands, including a special one-off performance from post-funk legends Keys, as well as Bury favourites The Virtues and Sun Scream on New Year’s Eve at the Hunter Club – a night run in support of local homeless charities.

Tundra will also be taking part in heat one of BurySOUND 2017 on January 20.

Their plan for the future is to extensively travel out of Bury for more live performances around East Anglia and beyond.

Having recently recorded some tracks, they’ve put a song forward to feature on a compilation a variety of Bury St Edmunds-based bands. Some more tracks will be also appearing on their Soundcloud page in the near future.