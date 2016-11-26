CLAWS in for Hunter Club date

CLAWS are returning to Bury St Edmunds after a European tour which saw them play shows across Germany, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic.

After being on the road with Halcyon Hope, CLAWS have been announced as the main support for Suburban Minds on Saturday, December 3, at The Hunter Club, in Bury, along with Huckleberry Harrison, Deep City and Wild Hope.

Their last show in Bury was their unplugged set at Sounds Like the Live Sessions #5 back in May of this year, when they played acoustic versions of tracks such as Bad Luck and L.O.V.E (the live video of which you can see online).

In October, CLAWS released a video for L.O.V.E, with clips from their holiday in Orlando, which is also available to watch, on YouTube.

The Norwich four-piece recently released their second EP, Dreams, which you can listen to online or purchase the CD through their shop. The EP led to them being long-listed in Glastonbury’s unsigned competition.

Washing Machine favourites, CLAWS never fail to impress the Bury crowd, helping to sell out their previous WM show with the likes of Horse Party, SuperGlu and Sun Scream.

I spoke to front woman, Josie Steward, about their past experiences in the town.

She said: “We love playing Bury because it’s such a great scene for such a small place.

“All the local bands are great and there is always a buzz around the shows. We’re really looking forward to coming back and playing some new material from our latest EP.”