Metropolis to headline opening show in the 2017 Bury Fringe Festival

The festival takes place each year during April and early May, in the run-up to the Bury St Edmunds Festival, and is organised by Washing Machine, Toonteen Industries and The Hunter Club’s open mic promoter James Green.

The festival takes place each year during April and early May, in the run-up to the Bury St Edmunds Festival, and is organised by Washing Machine, Toonteen Industries and The Hunter Club’s open mic promoter James Green.

Operating on a low-budget, DIY basis, the aim of the festival is to act as a showcase for, and celebration of, the amazing range of homegrown contemporary musical and spoken word talent our local area has to offer.

Further festival shows - all at the Hunter Club - are on April 15, 29 and May 6. AThis year’s other headline acts are absolute local indie-rock heroes Superglu (fresh from representing BBC Introducing at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas), BurySOUND 2016 winners Suburban Minds, fast-rising garage-rock trio Gaffa Tape Sandy, Cambridge-based ambient guitar pop four-piece Deep City, festival-slaying gonzo rock lunatics Dingus Khan and the last-ever performance by Horse Party.

Advance tickets for all events are on sale now priced between £4 and £6 from http://www.wegottickets.com.