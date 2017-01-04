Legendary Aussie guitarist to bring his show to Bury St Edmunds

Two-time Grammy Nominee Tommy Emmanuel, whose five decade career has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, will be bringing his passionate and infectious live show to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on January 11 in support of his upcoming album, It’s Never Too Late.

Tommy Emmanuel is one of Australia’s most respected musicians and has garnered hundreds of thousands of loyal fans worldwide.

Tommy’s unique style – he calls it simply “finger style” – is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano, using all ten fingers.

Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that – and more – on one guitar.

Emmanuel has been voted Favourite Acoustic Guitarist in both Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s reader polls, and is a YouTube sensation.

His videos have over 29,000,000 views and have led to sold out shows in new markets all over the US.

Guitar legend Chet Atkins was one of the first to inspire Emmanuel to try this “fingerpicker” style as a child. Decades later, Atkins himself became one of Emmanuel’s biggest fans and the pair recorded a duo album, ‘The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World.’

Writing for the sleeve notes, Atkins said of Tommy: “He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest guitarists on the planet and working with him on this project was one of my most exciting musical journeys.”

In 1999, Atkins named Emmanuel a Certified Guitar Player, honouring him as among the world’s greatest fingerstyle guitarists (Atkins awarded only four musicians in this way).

Tommy will be supported by special guest Clive Carrol at The Apex. Tickets are £25 in advance and £27 on the door. Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk for details.