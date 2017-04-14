Launch party marks second night of Bury Fringe Festival

Following an evening of riotous theatrical rock on the April 2 opening night of the 2017 Bury Fringe Festival the festival continues on Saturday, April 15 at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds with the debut EP launch party for local punk heroes Gaffa Tape Sandy.

Formed in 2015 by three friends with a desire to do something loud and exciting, Gaffa Tape Sany’s ’s popularity quickly escalated thanks to a series of incendiary live shows and a seemingly endless succession of instantly memorable garage-punk tunes.

Working with rising producer-star George Perks (SuperGlu, The Darkness, Johnny Borrell) at London’s legendary The Crypt studio, their first single Smart Dressed Guy was released in February 2016 to critical acclaim, airplay and support from BBC Suffolk Introducing, and high-profile supports for Buzzcocks, Idles and SuperGlu.

The six-track EP Spring Killing, is out on April 14 as a CD and download.

Also on the card on Saturday will be Cheap Heat, Tundra, Fightmilk and Dexy.

Tickets are £5 on the door and £4 advance from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/384255

A new Gaffa Tape Sandy song, Water Bottle, is also available as a free download at https://gaffatapesandy.bandcamp.com/track/water-bottle-free-download.