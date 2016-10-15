Ken Loach film to open the 36th Cambridge Film Festival

Cambridge Film Festival gets underway on October 20 with a screening of Ken Loach’s Palme D’Or winner, I, Daniel Blake, before ending on October 27 with Werner Herzog’s, Into the Inferno.

The festival takes place at the arts Picturehouse Cinema and other venues across Cambridge and will screen 131 feature length films, seven short films, with 45 UK premieres, representing titles from 37 countries.

Included in the programme will be Ingrid Bergman: The Early Years, looking at her early German and Swedish films, Contemporary German Cinema, The Cambridge African Film Festival (CAFF), looking at the best in contemporary African cinema and a trio of the best Korean films around.

Festival tickets have now gone on sale. To get tickets and details of the full line up go to www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.