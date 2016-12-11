Join Bury Bach Choir for a Christmas concert

The Bury Bach Choir is giving a Christmas Celebration Concert at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Lavenham at 7.30pm on December 17.

The choir will be conducted by Philip Reed and joined by James Recknell on organ/piano, bass Graeme Danby and mezzo soprano Valerie Reid and Jill Burrows as reader.

Apart from being international opera singers, Graeme and Valerie are also co-presidents of the choir.

The Bury Bach Choir Christmas concert is now a highlight of the Christmas season!

They will be singing a variety of seasonal music, mixing the familiar with some less well-known pieces, and including a selection of Christmas readings.

Tickets are £15 (under-21s free) which includes mince pies and mulled wine and are available from The Apex on 01284 758000/www.theapex.co.uk. Elizabeth Gash Knitwear in the Market Place, Lavenham or from www.burybachchoir.co.uk.