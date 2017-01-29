Ipswich Town legends turn back the clock at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

Ipswich Town Football Club legends Bryan Hamilton, David Johnson and Eric Gates are set to appear at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, February 5 for an evening of unmissable stories and anecdotes.

The show is guaranteed to entertain fans of Ipswich Town, both young and old!

It is back at the Theatre Royal by popular demand after sell-out events here in 2014 and 2015.

There is also the option to have a drink with the players after the show. Places for the post show drinks are limited and tickets cost £10.

This is a fundraising event for Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (charity number: 242977).

For tickets call 01223 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.