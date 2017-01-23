Homecoming show for Bury St Edmunds singer Clare

Mezzo Soprano Clare Presland and her pianist are set to perform at The Athenaeum, Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, January 29.

A special event hosted by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds in conjunction with The Angel Hotel offers a delightful evening with the option of also attending a two course dinner at The Angel and post show drinks at the Wingspan Bar located in the 12th century vault in the Hotel.

Clare was the winner of the 2014 Chilcott Award and regularly performs with English National Opera, she made her Royal Opera House debut in 2014 returning earlier in the year for the world premiere of 4.48 Psychosis by Philip Venables.

Clare was originally from Bury St Edmunds having sung in local choir The Voice Squad before training at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

This is a fundraising event to support the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (registered charity number 242977)

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.