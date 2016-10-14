Hi-De-Hi and Coronation Street stars to appear on stage in Bury St Edmunds

Ruth Madoc stars in Amanda Whittington’s play Be My Baby at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. The show is billed as a poignant comedy that examines the human need for friendship and the naivety of the 1960s.

Alongside Ruth Madoc the cast includes Brooke Vincent, best known for playing Sophie Webster in Coronation Street. Be My Baby will be her theatrical stage debut.

The show is set in 1964 and features the story of 19-year-old Mary Adams who is sent away to a mother and baby convent to give birth to her illegitimate child shame free, with only a record player for company.

Set against the backdrop of iconic girl groups and vocalists like The Ronettes, The Shangri-Las and Dusty Springfield, Mary – along with fellow residents Queenie, Dolores and Norma – must come to terms with their pregnancies, their lives and the fact they may never see their children again.

The show is produced by Anton Benson Productions, the company was created in 2011 and specialise in producing family entertainment.

Ruth Madoc is one of the most recognisable faces on British Television, not only did she appear in Classic Comedy Hi-De-Hi! between 1980 – 1988 she has also most recently appeared in sketch show Little Britain and Benidorm.

There is an audio described performance of Be My Baby at 3pm on Saturday, October 22.