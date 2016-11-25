Get ready for the folk and hip hop party of the year at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Folk music and dance are combined to provide a unique festive show - The Lock in Christmas Carol, which comes to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, November 28 at 8pm.

It’s Christmas Eve and the regulars of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks are excited about the night ahead, it’s going to be the folk and hip hop party of the year!

To their dismay the landlady, Jasmineezer Scrooge, has more profitable ambitions and is preparing to launch her new business, ‘Jazzles’ nightclub.

Cheap alco-pops, seedy lighting and mind-numbing bass beats are in danger of alienating the local community and ruining Christmas! Fortunately, some insightful souls are at hand to lead her back to her senses…

With a ‘slightly unhinged’ approach to their family friendly stage shows, folk band The Demon Barbers and artists from Breaking Tradition Dance Company bring traditional and contemporary dance together in this ‘half gig, half dance, half panto’ show!

Fast-paced and innovative, The Lock In does for English folk dance what Riverdance did for Irish dance, and Diversity did for street dance.

This exciting and dynamic show features the UK’s top clog, sword and Morris dancers and their counterparts from the worlds of B-boying, popping and krump.

Tickets are £17, ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk.