Felicity Kendal stars in A Room With A View

Felicity Kendal returns to Cambridge Art Theatre in a major new stage adaptation of the much loved novel by E.M. Forster, A Room with a View, which runs from November 14 to 19.

English rose Lucy Honeychurch is touring Italy with her prim spinster cousin Charlotte Bartlett (Kendal).

Charlotte is quick to step in when Lucy makes the mistake of fraternising with the lower-class Mr Emerson and his son George at their Florentine mansion.

However, when she witnesses Lucy and George actually kissing, she has no option but to whisk Lucy away to Rome.

Back home Lucy becomes engaged to the eminently suitable (but priggish and pretentious) Cecil Vyse.

Charlotte has sworn Lucy to secrecy over the kiss with George, but will Lucy be able to repress her feelings when she discovers that the Emersons have taken a house in the next village?

Felicity Kendal plays Charlotte Bartlett. One of the UK’s most popular actresses, Kendal shot to fame in The Good Life.

She has previously performed on the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage in Noel Coward’s Hay Fever and Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking, both of which enjoyed successful West End runs.

A Room with a View is widely recognised as one of the finest novels of the twentieth century, and in 1985 was adapted into an award-winning Merchant Ivory film adaptation starring Maggie Smith and Helena Bonham Carter.

The film was also voted number nine in The Guardian’s list of the best romantic films of all time.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.