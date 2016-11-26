Familiar faces return for panto at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

A traditional family pantomime written by Chris Hannon (CBeebies’ Topsy & Tim) and directed by the Theatre Royal’s Karen Simpson, Beauty and the Beast comes to the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from December 2 to January 15.

Set in the depths of Beastly St Edmunds, the story of Beauty and the Beast is brought to life in our family pantomime.

Who is the mysterious beast hiding in the shadows? Will Beauty overcome her fears? And will love conquer all?

There will be plenty of music, wonder, fun and laughter in a story to warm your heart and make your spirits soar – a perfect and captivating family treat for the festive season.

Returning to the cast from last year’s panto is Louise Olley as Belle and Leonie Spilsbury as Fairy Blossom.

Alongside them is Bury St Edmunds actor Helen Slade, who recently graduated from drama school and is making her professional stage debut as Violet.

Eamonn Fleming is this year’s Dame, Molly Muffintop. Martin Neely stars as Sir Kenneth Branflakes, Sebastian Hill plays the Beast and Michael Lapham completes the cast as Barney Muffintop.

There is a BSL interpreted performance on Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm and a relaxed performance on Friday, January 13 at 1.30pm.

The relaxed performance is bookable through the box office only.

For tickets call 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.

Beauty and the Beast has been sponsored by Premier Printers, Bury St Edmunds Audi and Martin and Co Estate Agents.

A Gala Performance takes place on Sunday, December 11 at 1pm (show starts at 2pm). Ticket price includes show ticket, fun and fancy dress before the show, ice creams, programme, goodie bags for the children, drinks and light nibbles.

Suitable for all ages.