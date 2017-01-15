Enjoy Sunday Songbooks at its new Bury St Edmunds venue

Following the success of Emily Dankworth’s recent gig there, Songbook Sundays has now relocated to a new home in the beautiful ballroom of The Athenaeum, in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds.

The format remains the same, with the Chris Ingham Trio joined by guest singers from the world of jazz in a relaxed and informal atmosphere, with refreshments available.

On January 22, Brigitte Beraha sings Love Songs from America and Brazil.

One of the most versatile and exciting vocalists to emerge in the UK in the last decade, Brigitte has performed with many jazz luminaries, including Kenny Wheeler and Bobby Wellins.

The show starts at 11.30am. Tickets are £10 in advance from The Apex box office, or £12 on the door.

VIP tickets are available, which include breakfast and a guaranteed table, for £19.50.

Ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see the website - www.theapex.co.uk for details.