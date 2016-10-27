Dolly Parton’s classic 9 to 5 all set to rock the stage in Bury St Edmunds

Dolly Parton’s comedy musical 9 to 5 is coming to the stage at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

Irving Stage Company, an amateur company based in Bury but with members from across Suffolk, will perform the musical from November 1 to 5.

Based on the 1980 film, the musical is a sharp and sassy show with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, and book by Patricia Resnick. Full of energy, it has lively dance numbers, a thought-provoking story and even a little office romance, all to a great score played by a live band.

Taking us back to a time when there were no computers, no mobile phones, and no social media, this is the hilarious story of three put-upon secretaries who turn the tables on their slimy sexist boss Franklin Hart (Ben Child).

Violet (Sally Boulter) is the experienced manager who has seen men she trained promoted over her head.

Doralee (Lucy Allen) is judged only on her looks and is the object of Hart’s lustful advances.

Judy (Nicola Platt-Nolan) is a timid abandoned wife trying to find her way at work.

Together they fantasise about killing Hart - and then believe that (by mistake) they might just have succeeded.

Director and Choreographer Sian Couture said: “Dolly Parton’s song ‘9 to 5’ is well-known, but we believe people will be surprised by just how many wonderful songs there are in the stage show.

“It really does have it all - humour, suspense, great songs and dance. Our company can’t wait to share this warm, funny, life-enhancing show with the audience at the beautiful Theatre Royal.”

Performances will be at 7.30pm nightly, with a matinee on Saturday, November 5, at 2.30pm.

Tickets range from £10-£22.50 and are available from the box office on 01284 769505 or online at www.theatreroyal.org.