Diss Corn Hall welcomes print artist Alice Lee

Following on from her recent solo shows at Flint and Norwich Arts Centre Alice Lee presents I - an exhibition of print work.

The artist will combine her printed drawings of birds associated with Diss Mere with an installation inspired by the colours and architecture of the Corn Hall itself.

Alice Lee's 'I' Exhibition is at Diss Corn Hall

Alice said: “I have enjoyed researching this project very much as I wanted to incorporate local history and familiarity into the exhibition. Alongside the drawings of birds seen on and around Diss Mere is a selection of birds cited in the medieval poem ‘Philip Sparrow’ by John Skelton, which mentions over seventy species.

“Skelton was the rector of St. Mary’s Church in Diss in the early 1500s. Regarding the display, the layout of the room will mimic the structure of the main hall to visually link the new gallery space with the original building.”

she was short-listed in both The Visual Art and EDP People’s Choice categories for the Norfolk Art Awards.

Justine Moss, Arts and Heritage Officer at the Corn Hall said: “We are thrilled to be showing the work of Alice Lee at this stage in her career.”

All work will be for sale including a selection of prints and cards.

Robin pin badges that are designed by Alice will also be for sale to raise money for a new charity littlelifts- which aims to provide support and comfort to women facing chemotherapy treatment for primary breast cancer.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday, July 19 until Thursday, August 31 from 11am-4pm with an open evening on July 19 at 6.30pm to 7.45pm.

There will also be free drop-in bird colouring-in workshops on July 22 and August 10 for all ages between 11am-3pm.