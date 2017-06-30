‘Dance is Life’ for strictly star

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ heartthrob Giovanni Pernice is taking the UK by storm with his first ever tour titled ‘Dance is Life’ and he is bringing it to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 12.

The show gives the audience a chance through dance to get to know a bit more about the Italian’s life and where his passion for dance comes from with spectacular routines like the Jive, Charleston and Waltz.

The second act tells a romantic story based on the life of Giovanni’s grandparents set in Sicily with breathtaking narrative.

Directed by Jason Gilkison who is head choreographer on the BBC hit show Giovanni is also joined by seven professional dancers - Luba Mushtuk, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ UK; Curtis Pritchard (brother of AJ), Emily Barker, Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Ireland; Dianne Buswell, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Australia; Robert Rowinski, winner of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Poland.

Some of the outfits used for this show featured in the 2016 season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The show itself has received five star reviews with standing ovations at every single performance so is perfect for fans of ‘Strictly’.

‘Dance is Life’ is at The Apex on July 12 at 7.30pm.

For tickets or for more information go to www.theapex.co.uk or call the box office on 01284 758000.