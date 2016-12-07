Comedian and Upstart Crow star heads to Sudbury

Rob Rouse, star of Ben Elton’s new hit sitcom ‘Upstart Crow’ is coming to The Quay Theatre - Sudbury on December 9 with his new stand up show “Are You Sitting Comfortably?”

The hit sitcom, which sees Rob play William Shakespeare’s manservant, alongside David Mitchell, Harry Enfield, Mark Heap, Paula Wilcox, Gemma Whelan, Liza Tarbuck and Spencer Jones has catapulted the stand up comic back into the limelight and Rob’s out on tour this Winter and through to next spring.

One of comedy’s most lively, loveable and dynamic performers, Rob won Channel 4’s prestigious So You Think You’re Funny competition at the Edinburgh Festival way back in 1998.

He’s one of our best comic storytellers, has performed all over the world and works long form narratives into hard-hitting, uncompromising hilarious tales filled with warmth and a sense of compassion for our collective human frailties.

The ex-geography teacher has been described critically as “A born clown”, those who really know him may lovingly use the word ‘idiot’, either way Rob takes this trademark comedic storytelling to a career high in this show, as he leads us on an irresistibly hilarious

journey of enforced introspection and inspired rantings, a real roller-coaster of a show in which he is forced to relinquish any attempts to control his life and to face down literally one of the most awkward situations you’re ever likely to hear about.

You may also recognise him from 8 out of 10 cats, Spoons, The Friday Night Project, Celebrity Juice, Dave’s One night stand, John Bishop’s Only Joking, Live at the Comedy store or maybe seen him at one of his eight Edinburgh Fringe shows or three UK tours.