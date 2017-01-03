Classic family musical coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cambridge Operatic Society return to Cambridge Arts Theatre with the family musical Annie.

Set in 1930’s New York during the Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, Annie’s luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas with the famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

However, the spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas, and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

Cambridge Operatic Society has staged an annual production on the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage for many years, recent examples include Sister Act, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and Oliver!.

Annie is directed and choreographed by Chris Cuming, who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Cuming’s directorial credits for CaOS include Sister Act and South Pacific.

The cast includes two sets of eight young children from Cambridgeshire, who play the children in Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Director Chris Cuming said, “They say never work with children or animals, but I’ve taken both on and it’s been a joy! “The young company have so much energy which they’ve brought to the rehearsal room and to the adult company.”

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.