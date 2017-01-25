Bury St Edmunds exhibition gives special insight into Bruce Lee’s career

Kudos Memorabilia present an exhibition of timeless iconic photographs, fine art prints and ephemera celebrating the remarkable life and career of martialarts legend, Bruce Lee at The Apex Gallery from Thursday, January 26 until Sunday, March 5.

This prestigious collection captures unforgettable moments of “The Little Dragon’’ at work and play, including stunning publicity photos, biographical glimpses behind-the- scenes of his celebrated film career and revealing insights into his personal training regime.

There is also an opportunity to view Bruce Lee’s world-famous Vale Todo Gloves, famously featured in the opening fight sequence of Enter the Dragon’, which are on display in the UK for the first time.

The exhibition is open daily and is free to view. A selection of prints, meticulously framed with genuine Bruce Lee business

cards or authentic Jun Fan Gung Fu Membership Cards, are available for sale, along with an exclusive collection of limited edition fine art prints signed by key players from the life and career of Bruce Lee.

To celebrate this rare exhibition, The Apex will be screening one of Bruce Lee’s most iconic films ‘Enter the Dragon’ on Monday, February 13.

‘Enter the Dragon’ is a 1973 Hong Kong-American martial arts film directed by Robert Clouse, starring Bruce Lee, John Saxon and Jim Kelly.

This was Bruce Lee’s final film appearance before his death on July 20, 1973 and is often considered one of the greatest martial arts films of all time.

This unique event also features an exclusive and extended display of iconic memorabilia relating to the film, which can only be viewed by attendees of the screening.

And don’t forget the Chinese New Year Variety Show on Thursday, February 2 at 7.30pm. This charity concert, with Anglo Chinese Cultural

Exchange has a Chinese buffet and all money raised goes to My WiSH and The Samaritans.

For more details, ring The Apex box office on 01284 758000 or see the website www.theapex.co.uk