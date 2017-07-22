Bob Dylan tribute comes in ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ to The Apex in Bury

The Bob Dylan Story is the new definitive tribute to a song-writing genius and is coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on July 28 at 7.30pm.

Enhanced by a top band and visual imagery from his 1960s heyday, the show lovingly recreates the songs that made Bob Dylan the living legend he is today.

Tracks such as ‘Blowing In The Wind’, ‘The Times They Are A Changin’ and the mysticism of ‘All Along The Watchtower’ will be showcased on the night – as well as the stories behind them.