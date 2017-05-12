Black brings timeless jazz back to Quay

Fans of classic jazz can see the show Cry Me a River - The Fitzgerald/Holiday and Armstrong Songbook at the Quay Theatre, Sudbury, on May 19.

The first UK-wide live tour of the show will feature professional singer and performer Scarlet Black, who will be joined by a live jazz band and a male vocalist.

Hailing from East Anglia, Scarlet brings a unique and mesmerising jazz performance.

This is a fantastic opportunity to hear songs such as Summertime, As Time Goes By and Someone to Watch Over Me.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from www.quaysudbury.com