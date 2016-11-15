Bellowhead front man to perform in Bury St Edmunds

Jon Boden, best known for being the lead singer of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, is performing at The Apex on November 20 as part of his UK tour.

Supporting Jon at The Apex will be singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop, winner of the 2013 Horizon Award at the BBC Folk Awards.

Blair has recently released his third full-length album, ‘Gilded’, to rave reviews and embarked on a UK headline tour, along with his Glastonbury Festival debut - where he performed on the Acoustic Stage.

For tickets to the show call 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk.