Beaton’s fracking comedy

Following an acclaimed sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, Fracked! Or Please Don’t Use the F-Word visits Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 22-27.

Alistair Beaton’s provocative new comedy takes us to an idyllic English village threatened by an energy company intent on drilling for shale gas. Anne Reid plays Elizabeth, a retired academic who finds herself transformed from obedient citizen to angry protestor. While her increasingly grumpy husband (James Bolam) longs for the quiet life,

Elizabeth soars to fame via social media. Desperate to get planning permission, hard-nosed PR men team up with a corrupt local councillor to persuade the villagers that fracking is a good thing. Elizabeth’s having none of it, and mounts the barricades.

The cast includes James Bolam as Elizabeth’s husband Jack, whose credits include New Tricks (BBC) and Glengarry Glen Ross (Donmar Warehouse, Olivier nomination). Anne Reid plays Elizabeth. She is acclaimed for her many award-winning roles including Hedda Gabler (Old Vic) and Last Tango in Halifax (BBC).

Fracked! runs from May 22-27 and there is a pre-show talk on May 22. Booking is essential for this.

For all booking details and ticket prices call the box office on 01223 503333.