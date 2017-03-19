Reflexologist Sarah Woodhouse is running the workshop to teach teenagers methods that they can use themselves to help reduce stress and anxiety – even on the day of their exams.

In practical demonstrations, Sarah will be teaching reflexology techniques that can be used on the hands, which are designed to alleviate the physical symptoms of stress and anxiety, including headaches, digestive problems, urinary tract infections, joint pain and backache and sleep issues.

She said: “When people think of reflexology they immediately think of the feet. But in fact there are techniques that can be done on the hands which means that anyone can ‘treat’ themselves and reduce symptoms anywhere, any time – even sitting at a desk in an exam hall.

“The physical symptoms of stress can be extremely debilitating, and learning methods of managing those symptoms and helping the body and mind relax can be hugely beneficial.”

Sarah, a mother of two, lives in Tostock and offers reflexology for all ages – including babies and children – from her treatment rooms in Woolpit. Visit her website: www.sarahwoodhousetherapy.co.uk for more information.

The workshop is entitled Beat Exam Stress with Reflexology and will be held at The Self Centre, Kempson Way, Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday March 25th, 2-4pm.

£20 per person (includes refreshments), £16 with student discount.

Book in advance via the website www.the-self-centre.co.uk or by phone 01284 769090.