A Christmas Carol, jazz style, at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Reeds maestro Alan Barnes presents an all-star octet to perform A Jazz Christmas Carol, his suite based on Charles Dickens’ famous seasonal tale.

With composer/arranger Alan leading from the front on sax and clarinet, the ensemble includes Bruce Adams on trumpet, Mark Nightingale on trombone, Karen Sharpe on sax and clarinet, Dave Newton on piano and Clark Tracey, drums.

As Alan is a master raconteur and frontman as well as the UK’s leading mainstream-to-modern saxophonist and band leader, this is guaranteed to be a very entertaining evening.

Details and tickets from www.fleecejazz.org.uk.