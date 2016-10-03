Wishbone Ash lined up for Newmarket gig

The Cambridge Rock Festival organisers have announced another in their series of festival support events, featuring former CRF and Reading Festival headliners Wishbone Ash, led by original guitarist Andy Powell, as part of their Road Warriors tour.

The event takes place at Newmarket Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 16 with advance tickets available for £18 from the box office on 01353 749749 or via www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk

The colossal work rate of Wishbone Ash is testament to an enduring popularity that shows no sign of abating 45 years after they first formed.

In that time, they have inspired bands such as Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden with their pioneering, trademark twin-lead guitars.

Their unique blend of blues, jazz and English folk continues to delight audiences throughout the world with a catalogue of nearly 40 albums and 6 DVDs and having performed on five continents to worldwide acclaim.