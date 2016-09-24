Terrifying live theatre comes to Cambridge

The most terrifying live theatre experience in the world, The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre by popular demand for one thrilling week only.

A lawyer, believing a curse has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black, engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

A scene from The Woman In Black by Susan Hill. Picture by Tristram Kenton. tristram@tristramkenton.com ANL-160915-153542001

It all begins innocently enough, but as they reach further into his darkest memories the orders between make believe and reality begin to blur.

Heralded as the most terrifying theatre experience, The Woman in Black was first performed at the Theatre-by-the-Sea in Scarborough in 1987.

The production opened in the West End in 1989 where it has been attracting audiences ever since.

The production’s huge popularity has reached a global level, having toured to the United States, South America, Tokyo and Singapore, in addition to having previously played to sell-out audiences in Cambridge in 2015.

David Acton (Downton Abbey, EastEnders) will play the role of Mr Kipps and The Actor will be played Matthew Spencer (War Horse, 1984).

In 2012, Susan Hill’s novel The Woman in Black was released as a major motion picture, starring Daniel Radcliffe, which became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years.

The sequel to that film, The Woman in Black 2: Angel Of Death, came out in 2014.

It can be seen from September 26 to October 1. Tickets are available from 01223 503333 or via www.cambridgeartstheatre.com