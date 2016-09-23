Sudbury duo excited by the reaction to their new single

The new single by Amethysts, made up of Clarice Parrott and Simon Lucas-Hughes, has been gaining momentum fast.

In the last month since release ‘My Love’ has gained over 23,000 plays online and has received radio play from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Amazing Radio, BBC Suffolk and BBC Essex.

Clarice said: “It’s super exciting for us to have had such a great reaction to My Love.

“When it was on Radio 1 for the first time, we were listening while watching the track names come up on TV. It was the most surreal and amazing feeling to see your bands name come up on the screen.”

Simon added: “Its great that our music is getting recognised and its great that local new music has these opportunities and support. We’re excited for the future!”

My Love has had praise from online publications, with Clash magazine saying ‘Amethysts occupy a world unto themselves’ and Diamond Deposits calling it ‘A flawless debut.’

Amethysts have also been nominated for an NMG Award (New music generator).

The track was recorded in their own home studio in Sudbury and mixed by Shuta Shinoda (Daughter, Ghostpoet).

Having already cut their teeth playing at the likes of Latitude and Brownstock Festival, Amethysts are beginning to take their live show across the country.

You can catch them live at:

Birthdays in Dalston, London – September 24

Snape Maltings – Snape, Suffolk – October 14

Amethysts’ My Love’ is available to purchase on iTunes and Spotify.