Retorica to launch this year’s Bury Concert Series

The first of the Bury Concert Series takes place at the Unitarian Meeting House in Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds on Monday, September 18 at 7.30pm when violinists Phillipa Mo and Heather Mackenzie, better known as Retorica, will perform.

The programme includes music by Bach, Telemann, Prokofiev and Mozart and tickets costing £15 (£5 students) are available from Bury Theatre Royal on 01284 769505/www.theatreroyal.org.

Memberships for the series of five concerts are also available from Sue Tanner on 01359 230457/sue@tanner69.plus.com.

The next concert in the series will be The Acacia Duo on October 17.