Renowned saxophonist heading to Bury St Edmunds jazz venue

Exciting, playful and inventive saxophonist, Art Themen is playing at the Hunter Club on Friday, August 26.

Art has been a beloved and legendary character on the British jazz scene for over 50 years, featuring in the bands of Alexis Korner and Stan Tracey among many other projects, and remains as brilliant and inimitable as ever.

Joining Art will be Chris Ingham on piano, Rev Andrew Brown on bass and George Double on drums.

To reserve pay-on-the-door seats, email info@headhunterslive.org or pre-pay via www.headhunterslive.org, following the TICKETS links.