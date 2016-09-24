Mark Thomas looks back in new show at Cambridge Junction

Our favourite mischief-maker Mark Thomas is back at the Cambridge Junction on September 28 with his new show The Red Shed.

The Red Shed is a labour club in Wakefield and home to Mark’s first public performances as well as the beginnings of his political awakening.

Interviewing old friends and comrades, Mark pieces together the club’s history and works alongside it to campaign with some of the poorest workers in the country.

It is the story of the battle for hope and the survival of a community.

It is a tale of strikes, fights, dinner ladies, crap beer, good beer, burger slingers, pickets, placards, commies, friendship, love, history, dreams and, above all, remembering.

Part theatre, part stand up, part journalism, part activism, Mark realises his obsession with community and struggle.

With every one of his previous solo shows selling out their Edinburgh runs, snapping up awards and nominations and becoming Radio 4 series, the Fringe would not be the same without this ‘alleged comedian’s’ explorations.

He’s won a Herald Angel award, the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression award and The Red Shed this year won him is third Scotsman Fringe First.

He’s stopped arms deals, created a manifesto and brought the winning policy to parliament, walked the entire length of the Israeli wall in the West Bank, filmed his own Channel 4 series, written books, won more awards, held Guinness World Records, investigated everything from Coca-Cola to inheritance tax avoidance, given evidence to Parliamentary Select Committees, stopped multinational infrastructure deals, been arrested on numerous occasions and founded a new definition for the word ‘Farage’.

For tickets call 01223 511511.