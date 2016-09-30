Lunchtime music makes a return to Bury St Edmunds theatre

Monday, October 10 sees the latest instalment in the Lunchtime Concert Series at the Theatre Royal as members of the Kingfisher Ensemble visit.

This Colchester based group are led by Beth Spendlove on Violin, with Yan Li, Viola and Susanna Davis on Cello.

Their set includes performances of Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls and Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2.

The concert, which starts at 1.10pm, is followed by complimentary tea, coffee and cake in the theatre’s Greene Room.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.

The next lunchtime concert will be on Monday, November 7 when the theatre welcomes John Gough on piano.

As both a concerto soloist and orchestral pianist, he has appeared with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Northern Chamber and Royal Philharmonic Orchestras.