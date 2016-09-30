JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly round-up for the east (September 30-October 7)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (September 30-October 7).

Friday, September 30

BARB JUNGR: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) In the company of Barry Green (piano) and Davide Mantovani (bass), the acclaimed jazz cabaret vocalist features tracks from her CD Shelter From the Storm, recorded this year in New York with former Kurt Elling pianist Laurence Hobgood.

Sunday, October 2

DIGBY FAIRWEATHER & FRIENDS – A TRIBUTE TO HUMPH: (Hunter Club, 12.30pm, £12.50 including a snack. Details: Telephone Jim Bayne on 01284 762508) Cornet-playing leader fronts a salute to Humphrey Lyttelton with an all-star line-up featuring Alan Barnes (saxes/clarinet), Roy Williams (trombone) and Julian Stringle (clarinet/tenor).

IVO NEAME’S STRATA: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) Superb pianist with Euro-jazz stars Phronesis leads his own contemporary ensemble featuring some or all of Tori Freestone (sax/flute), Jim Hart (vibes), Jasper Hoiby (bass) and Dave Hamblett (drums).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, October 3

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, October 6

BUDAPEST CAFÉ ORCHESTRA: (The Apex, 7.30pm, £16.50/£5. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Delirious Eastern European gypsy jazz guaranteed to bring the house down led by violin virtuoso Chris Garrick and featuring Eddie Hession (accordion), Kelly Cantlon (double bass) and Adrian Zolotuhin (guitar, saz, balalaika, domra).

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long-established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, October 7

TONY KOFI AND THE ORGANISATION: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Multi award-winning saxophonist Kofi leads a group specialising in hard-hitting blues, jazz and funk pieces by Woody Shaw, George Russell, Joe Henderson, Duke Pearson and others. With Pete Whittaker (Hammond B3), Simon Fernsby (guitar) and Peter Cater (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, October 21

TRIO MANOUCHE + 1: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) One of the country’s leading gypsy jazz outfits in an entertaining evening of Parisian swing.

Sunday, October 23

EMILY DANKWORTH: (The Apex, Bury, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime sessions, Emily is the latest in the Dankworth musical lineage and is carving a reputation as a sensitive and intrepid song interpreter.