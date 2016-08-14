Leading artist to hold a new one woman show in Bury St Edmunds

Textile artist and bestselling author, Helen M. Stevens, a member of the prestigious Society of Women Artists, opens her 18th one woman show at the Apex Gallery, Bury St Edmunds on August 16, with a public launch on Saturday, August 20 from 2pm–4pm.

After 35 years at the top of her profession, 12 books and a series of overseas tours, including to Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Canada, she now plans to step back from teaching, lecturing and major exhibitions to concentrate on more personal art and writing.

Her show ‘Curtain Call’ might be just that - a last opportunity to see a large body of her contemporary work at a single venue.

With exhibits ranging from work created over the last three years especially for this event, to pieces which have formed the basis for masterclasses, overseas tours and, most recently, her widely acclaimed new series of e-books and patterns, this is a fascinating insight to work of an artist who has made a lasting and unique contribution to the genre.

There is even the opportunity to acquire original, signed, page proofs from her bestselling books.

Part of the exhibition profits will be donated to the WWF in support of the Amur leopard, a rare, endangered species whose image forms the signature icon for the exhibition.

The exhibition continues until September 11.