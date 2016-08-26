JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly preview for the east (August 26-September 2)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week.

Friday, August 26

ART THEMEN QUARTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) A fantastically exciting, playful and inventive saxophonist, Art Themen has been a beloved character of the British jazz scene for over 50 years, in bands led by Alexis Korner and Stan Tracey among many others, and remains as brilliant and inimitable as ever. With Chris Ingham (piano), Rev. Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

DEREK NASH SAX APPEAL: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Legendary band led by Nash for over 30 years featuring a 5-piece saxophone section (Derek Nash, Bob McKay, Scott Garland, Brandon Allen, Vasilis Xenopoulos) plus Pete Adams (keys), Phil Scragg (bass) and Mike Bradley (drums).

Sunday, August 28:

SARAH MOULE: (The Apex Lounge, Bury, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The August edition of the Apex’s Sunday Songbook brunchtime sessions. For six years the featured singer with the John Wilson Orchestra, Sarah Moule is one of Britain’s great interpreters, with Chris Ingham (piano), Owen Morgan (bass) and George Double (drums).

TRACKS: (The Bell Hotel, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) An acoustic version of the jazz-rock fusion band formed in the late 1970s which led to the formation of Shakatak featuring current Shakatak members Bill Sharpe (keys) and Roger Odell (drums) with ex-member Keith Winter (guitar) plus Martin Elliot (bass).

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, August 29

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, September 1

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, September 2-Sunday, SeptEmber 4

JAZZ WEEKENDER: (Norwich. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) A three-day, multi-venue extravaganza featuring James Tormé with The Dunnett/Baxter Big Band, Georgia Mancio Quartet (feat. Alan Broadbent), Liane Carroll Trio, Resolution 88, Grupo Lokito, Enrico Tomasso’s ‘Swing Company’, Ant Law Quintet, Dave O’Higgins, Sirkis / Bialas International Quartet, the Julian Siegel Quartet plus workshops and jam sessions.

FOR THE DIARY

Friday, September 9

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Part of their Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2016 tour, popular repertory five-piece fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring Mark Crooks (clarinet/saxophone).

Saturday, September 24

BARFORD STONEMAN QUINTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) A collective Hard Bop organ quintet comprising the cream of the UK’s young jazz talent including the winner of Young Jazz Musician 2016 Alex Ridout (trumpet) and local sax hero Harry Greene.