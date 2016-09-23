Jairo brings passion of flamenco to The Apex

Explosive flamenco dancer Jairo Barrull presents his new show ‘Gitano’, with special guest Gema Moneo, at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds at 7.30pm on October 2.

Jairo Barrull Fernández comes from one of the most charismatic gypsy flamenco families in Andalucía.

He is the son of Ramón Barrull, the grandson of Tony El Gitano and the great-great nephew of the flamenco guitarist Diego del Gastor. This illustrious heritage has influenced his own style of Andalusian Gypsy flamenco dance.

Jairo explains: “For me the Gypsy art form is a specific way of feeling and expressing oneself. There isn’t any other word that describes me better in flamenco dance.

“The Gypsy dance form has evolved, because we don’t dance how Gypsy dancers used to dance 40 years ago, but the feeling is the same.

“A feeling doesn’t have an expiry date, it is always there, because it is authentic.”

Barrull started to dance under the direction of his father when he was seven-years-old.

He has performed all over the world, including a performance at the Vatican for the Pope John Paul II when he was just 13 years old. At 16, he had already worked with some of the greatest flamenco icons in the world and has collaborated in numerous flamenco shows. In 2009 he formed his own flamenco company which has presented shows at some of the most prestigious flamenco festivals in the world.

This show will open with ‘Bulerías’ and will continue with the flamenco styles that, according to Barrull, are the core of Gypsy flamenco dance – ‘Alegrías’, ‘Seguiriya’ and ‘Soleá’.

The show will also feature guest artist Gema Moneo, niece of the famed flamenco singer Juan Moneo ‘El Torta’ from Jerez de la Frontera.

At just 24-years-old, Gema has already toured the world and participated in several prestigious flamenco festivals such as La Bienal de Sevilla, The Festival de Jerez and the Flamenco Festival of London.

In 2010 she joined Farruquito’s company and danced in two of his shows ‘El Baile Flamenco’ and ‘Sonerías’.