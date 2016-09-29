Home truths spelt out in JB Priestley comedy

The cast of When We Are Married by J B Priestley. Picture by Nobby Clark. nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk ANL-160921-124500001

J B Priestley’s heartily entertaining comedy, When We are Married is being staged by Northern Broadsides at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from October 4 to 8.

