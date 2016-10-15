Haverhill Arts Centre is the place to be for Jim Reeves fans

Haverhill Arts Centre is the place to be on Monday, October 24 if you are a lover of the superstar of American Country music, Jim Reeves.
Well known singer Scottish Al Grant takes over the vocal smoothness that made Jim so popular.
He presents a unique insight into the Life & Music of Jim with video footage and narration by Al’s wife – country singer Isla Grant.
Al will pay tribute to the silky voiced tones of Jim Reeves with such songs as I Love You Because, He’ll Have To Go, Adios Amigo, Distant Drums, Danny Boy, You are The Only Good Thing, I Won’t Forget You, It Hurts So Much, Moonlight & Roses and, of course, Welcome To My World and many others.
On a flight from Nashville to Arkansas in 1964 Jim’s plane ran into a violent thunder storm and crashed, killing both him and his manager. He was just 41.
Tickets are available from 01440 714140 and online at www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk. The concert starts at 7.30pm.
