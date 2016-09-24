Godber play comes to Bury St Edmunds

The John Godber Company return to the Theatre Royal froom September 26 to 28 with the esteemed playwright’s latest play, This Might Hurt A Bit.

Inspired by his own experiences of the NHS, Godber’s play looks at the pressures and pains of being under the Doctor.

With bleak humour and shades of Breaking Bad, This Might Hurt is an emotional, bitter sweet and shocking true story of one family’s experiences with an embattled Health Service.

When tough actor Jack Skipton returns from filming to care for his ageing aunt, he has no idea what he is letting himself in for.

This might be his most taxing role to date, as he begins an incredible odyssey through the NHS, from cancelled GP appointments, wrongly booked scans, frustrated consultants, and abusive home carers who smoke on the doorstep!

Jack’s story is hilarious and heart-breaking in equal measure, as he and his aunt take on the health service in order to get the right diagnosis and the right care; he goes from actor to carer to drugs consultant, and she refuses to admit that she is even ill!

Told in a bold physical theatre style and with breath-taking grit and honesty, Godber’s sharp take on our health service is both tender and true, as he investigates what we deserve and what we receive.

This is a cutting vision of the state of our national health and one thing’s for sure; no matter what happens, this might hurt!

The John Godber Company most recently visited the Theatre Royal with the smash hit comedy Bouncers in 2015.

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.