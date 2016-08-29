Folk luminaries to perform at Traditional Music Day in Stowmarket

The 15th Traditional Music Day takes place on Saturday, September 3 at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

The guest line-up is headed by singer Nancy Kerr making a rare solo appearance.

Nancy was BBC Radio 2’s Folk Singer of the Year in 2015 and she tours the UK extensively with the Sweet Visitor Band and Simpson, Kerr & Cutting.

Other guests include superb singers Roisin White (Singer of the Year 2015 for Ireland’s Gaelic language TV channel TG4) and traditional singing legends Peta Webb and Ken Hall, first time appearance of the new English Dulcimer Duo, festival favourites The Dartmoor Boys, and local Irish musician Michael Sheehy.

Site entertainment includes storyteller John Row, one man band Chucklefoot and singer Jim Eldon, with stepdancing, ceilidh dancing and music sessions making full use of the museum grounds.

Tickets are available in advance until 1st September, from the East Anglian Traditional Music Trust.

Alternatively, you can turn up on the day and buy an ordinary museum entrance ticket which allows access to the outdoor Traditional Music Day events, including the site entertainment and family activities, but not the main concerts or other indoor events.

The whole museum site is open from 10am and museum buildings close at 4.30pm except for the Barn which hosts a Stepdance Special until 5.30pm.

In the evening there is just one event – Traditional Night Out in the Tithe Barn - an atmospheric acoustic event in a magical setting, featuring all the main guests.

Tickets for this event are available separately.

All the details are on www.eatmt.org.uk or you can ring EATMT on 01449 771090 for more information.