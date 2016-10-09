Five plays on five different Bury St Edmunds stages

QuirkHouse Theatre Company present their first ever ‘Theatre Crawl’ around Bury St Edmunds - five plays, five writers, five actors, five venues, five walks from Saturday, October 15 to Monday 17.

Each play is a half-hour monologue from a Suffolk writer (two of them award-winning playwrights), acted and directed by some of the best talent in the area.

A play will begin on the hour, every hour, from 1pm to 5pm and the audience have plenty of time to stroll from one venue to the next. Those with plenty of stamina can do all five plays in one day or spread them over the three days.

The venues participating, in performance order, are Oakes Barn in St Andrew’s Street South, The Constitutional Club in Guildhall Street, Café Rouge in Abbeygate Street, The Quaker Meeting House in St John’s Street and finally Casa Del Mar in Risbygate Street. Tickets cost £5 per performance or you can buy a special ‘High Five’ ticket, which allows entry to five performances of your choice over the three days, for only £20. Tickets will be available on the door at each performance.

There will also be a special preview night of 4 of the 5 plays on Thursday, October 13 at 7pm in the Conservatoire East at West Suffolk College in Bury. Tickets for the preview are only £10 or £5 for students.

QuirkHouse Theatre are a local, ever-expanding company who hope to make this ‘Theatre Crawl’ an annual event in Bury.

The company are entirely self-funded and aim always to promote the best new writing and acting talent from Suffolk.