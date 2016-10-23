Fireworks spectacular set to light up the Bury St Edmunds skies

Bury St Edmunds Round Table is all set to go off with a bang with one of the largest charity firework displays across the UK.

The world’s largest men’s only voluntary club is inviting families to watch the spectacular fireworks fill the sky with colour on Saturday, November 5 at the Abbey Gardens.

This year’s event will kick-off from 5.30pm, with the main display starting at 7.30pm.

The event will also include refreshments and entertainment.

David Barley, chief executive of Round Table, said: “This is our 41st year of organising firework displays across the UK and our tablers are gearing up to make sure visitors are kept safe and entertained from start to finish.

“Our previous firework displays have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities and we are keen to continue to show our support.

“This is a key event which is always well supported by the community. Pop down to your local event, wrap up warm and enjoy an evening with loved ones!”

Advance ticket prices are £5 adults, £4 children and £15 for a family. On the gate they are £6 adult, £5 child and £20 family.

Tickets are available from Tesco and Sainsbury’s supertores in Bury, The Apex box office, Sheridans Estate Agents, Crossdales, Moyse’s Hall Museum and the Abbey Gardens office (near the bowling green).