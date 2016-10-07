Can you be the next winner of BurySOUND?

Applications are now being taken for the BurySOUND Music Competition 2017!

Established in 1998, BurySOUND is one of East Anglia’s best-known and longest-running band competitions, endeavouring to discover, nurture and promote up and coming musical talent.

The competition is open to young bands and artists based in and around the West Suffolk area. All genres are welcome. There is no upper age limit, but priority will be given to younger entrants.

Up to 20 acts will perform over five heats at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds during January and February 2017.

One winner will be chosen from each heat by our judging panel. The Grand Final will be held at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday 3rd March 2017.

Each heat will feature a special guest headliner, and the Final will be headlined by 2016’s winners SUBURBAN MINDS.

Our judging panel comprises musicians, promoters, DJs, journalists, producers and other industry professionals who adore live music, and who make a positive contribution to the local scene.

Bands are judged on musical ability, entertainment factor, stage presence, lyrical content, originality, professionalism and band togetherness, but more importantly, on the intangible, indefinable awesomeness, passion and raw talent that future biopics are made of. The competition element, however, is secondary to the thrill of discovering other like-minded artists, and playing in front of a music-loving crowd.

To enter, simply head to http://www.burysound.com/enter The closing date for entries is November 1, 2016.

Over the years, BurySOUND has helped to launch countless careers in the music industry: for example, 2011’s winner Lewis Mokler, currently performing as HUNTAR, went on to sign with Warner subsidiary Good Soldier Records (home to Biffy Clyro and The 1975); his recent single ‘4AM’ has enjoyed over 1 million listens on Spotify alone.

The full list of previous winners is:

1998 – Billion Dollar Brain

1999 – The Hip Down

2000 – Miss Black America

2001 – Blue Gandhi

2002 – Percythrower

2003 – Fur Elise

2004 – The Secret Hairdresser

2005 – The Khe Sanh Approach

2006 – The Four Kicks

2007 – Student

2008 – Head-Full

2009 – Cure Caballo

2010 – Twisted Piglet

2011 – Lewis Mokler (HUNTAR)

2013 – Keys

2014 - The Virtues

2016 - Suburban Minds