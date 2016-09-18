A tiger is coming to tea at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Judith Kerr’s beloved children’s storybook The Tiger Who Came to Tea is brought to life on stage at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from September 20 to 25 in a delightful family show for children aged 3+.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

Following a smash-hit West End season and a successful visit to Cambridge Arts Theatre in 2015, the Olivier Award nominated stage adaptation is once again brimming with music, magic and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Judith Kerr has previously written numerous successful children’s books, including the Mog series and The Crocodile Under the Bed.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, the country’s leading writer and director for children’s plays and musicals. His work includes The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Witches and The Twits.

For tickets call 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.