Youngs returns to Haverhill CC

Haverhill Cricket Club have announced the return of Luke Youngs ahead of the 2018 season.

The wicket-keeper started his career with Haverhill, but he has recently spent time on the books of East Anglian Premier League side Mildenhall.

During Mildenhall’s 2016 promotion-winning campaign, Youngs scored 398 runs at an average of 44.22, as well as taking 12 catches.

However, he made just two appearances last term as the Wamil Way-based outfit had a campaign of consolidation in the top flight.

He is now back with his boyhood club, though, as they set about making an immediate return to Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship following last season’s relegation.