Worly looking to learn from mistakes after safety achieved

Batsman Graham Ford has said Worlington need to learn from their failings after taking their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship top flight status down to the final day, writes Russell Claydon.

A deluge of rain on Saturday played havoc with the final day of the season with the winner-stays-up survival shootout with Haverhill at Worlington not even seeing a ball bowled before it was called off by the umpire.

That ensured it was Haverhill who dropped down to Division Two, with Worlington having gone into the day eight points better off.

“It was not a very nice way to end the season and was a bit of an anti-climax in the end,” he said.

“We should not have taken it down to that, it should have been sorted a long time ago.

“We are working to reflect on our poor performances and we need to look to build for next year.”

He added: “We will bring a few fresh faces in and see what we can do. We are optimistic; getting mid-table is a must and that is what we will be looking to do.”