Worlington’s wait for a victory comes to an end

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (251-9)

beat Woolpit (179)

by 72 runs

Worlington halted their four-match losing streak with a resounding victory over Woolpit on Saturday.

The home side batted first and after losing opener Tom Newell early on, Richard Ford and Jimmy Watson added 45 for the second wicket, as the latter was dealing solely in boundaries.

Watson was next man out, caught behind off the bowling of Will Parker (1-29) for 24.

Graham Ford was next to fall, trapped lbw. And with Worlington on 129, Richard Ford (82) was fourth man out, as he departed via the same method of dismissal.

Daren Hayward was then joined by Ziaf Kulasi, and the pair shared a vital fifth- wicket stand of 92 before Kulasi was victim number one for Barry Collins for 63.

Woolpit picked up four further wickets towards the close, including Hayward (61), caught off the bowling of Collins (3-30), and Worlington closed their allotted 50 overs with a total of 251-9.

After tea, Worlington’s opening pair of Cody Golding and Charlie Tunstall picked up a wicket apiece early in proceedings to leave the visitors on 4-2.

Woolpit’s James Deeley was then joined by their overseas all-rounder Nathan Crudelli and the two put on 106 for the third wicket before the stand was broken by the in-form slow bowler Graham Downey, as Deeley was stumped for 44. Crudelli followed a short while later, again to Downey, for 58.

A run out and two more wickets for Downey (4-34) saw Woolpit slump to 159-8.

The returning Cody Golding (3-34) picked up two more wickets, coupled with a wicket for Craig Woollard (1-33), to secure a big win for the hosts, who travel to Haverhill on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Six, an unbeaten half century from Jonno Peachey saw Worlington II (147-4) beat St Osyth (146-8) by six wickets.

n Thomas Baugh (76) and Matthew Wittish (114 no) could not stop Worlington Academy (267-6) from losing by six runs to Thurston (273-9).